Holwell Sports play the waiting game this weekend

Neil Miller. Photo: Tim Williams

Holwell Sports will be keeping tabs on the results from across the United Counties League Division One this weekend, hoping things go their way.

Manager Neil Miller has previously stated he believes another 10 points on the board should be enough to ensure they stay out of the bottom three.

But as Sports face a weekend with no match, they will be eager that the teams below them don’t gain any ground.

“Personally, I would like to be consistently playing week-in and week-out, making sure we’re doing the right things,” Miller said.

“However, there’s no game unfortunately.”

Holwell remain 19th in the table with none of their rivals managing to really make ground in midweek.

Third-bottom Blackstones drew 1-1 with Bourne Town, who are now a place and two points ahead of Sports while bottom two Borrowash Victoria and Graham Street Prims also drew 1-1.

Inhgles remain 20th and six points behind Sports after a 5-0 defeat to leaders Hinckley.