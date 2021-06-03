Holwell Sports plan to bolster squads

Sports want to add to their current squad. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Holwell Sports are looking to bring in a handful of new signings to bolster the squad.

After getting confirmation they will be competing in the revamped UCL Division One from August and discovering who their new opponents will, Sports can begin planning for next season.

“I am sitting down with Neil (Miller, manager) and we’re very optimistic of keeping everybody we had last season, but we are looking to bring in three or four new players as well,” chairman Graham Lewin confirmed.

“We feel if we can strengthen what we had last season we can be more competitive near the top.

“My goal, as I’ve said before, is to qualify for the FA Cup, which is a big earner for every club.”

Also looking to bolster their team are Holwell Sports Women.

New boss Tony Palmer will oversee three trial sessions for hopefuls ahead of the 2021-22 FA Women’s National League season.

Trials will be held on June 24, 29 and July 4 and registration forms can be found on the club’s social media pages.

But it is not just the squads which are undergoing building work at present.

Mr Lewin added: “We’re busy behind the scenes doing lot of work at the ground.

“We’ve completely gutted the tea bar and got a new roof on there. We will redecorate and get all new equipment - new everything.