Holwell Sports new floodlights project goes ahead after club raise final £20,000

The bases and cabling is all completed and they will be erected and operational for next season at their ground at Welby Road, Asfordby Hill.

The 120-year-old sports club launched a fundraising appeal in March to replace its ageing floodlights to enable dozens of adults and juniors to continue playing for them.

The previous floodlights, acquired from Leicester City, date back to 1986 but had come to the end of their lifespan.

Holwell Sports groundsman Carel Fourie working on the new floodlight bases

The Football Association will provide funding for 70 per cent of the cost but the club had to find the rest themselves.

Club secretary Heather Taylor said: “All the bases are in and we now have to wait several weeks for the concrete to set as it's about four or five feet deep and it will take a while.

“If it's not set properly with the weight of the lights it would collapse.

“It didn't help that when they dug down there was still a lot of water there from all the rain we've had recently which we had to drain away. It's been a bit of a nightmare.

“But it will all be done before the season starts again.

“The new lights will be LEDs, so much better quality and it will save us a fair whack of money as well as our electricity bill for the old lights was extortionate.

“It was a wing and a prayer to get the last £20,000. It hasn't been easy. We have a lot of other things that need doing too but we are having to prioritise.

“Once everything is in place we have to send photos and evidence and the FA will release the rest of the funds.”

The first team is one of the Melton area’s top senior sides, playing matches in the Future Lions United Counties League Division One.

The ground is also used by a number of junior and youth teams at the club, as well as girls teams.