Holwell Sports look to home comforts ahead of league double, progress in Plate, Asfordby suffer first defeat

Neil Miller.

Holwell Sports are going in search of more league points.

Neil Miller’s side will be hoping home advantage can play into their hands as they host Gedling Miners Welfare on Saturday (KO 3pm) followed by the arrival of Graham Street Prims on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).

Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat at Belper United sees Sports sitting 16th in the United Counties League Division One.

Kyle Reek was on target.

Hoilwell were beaten 3-1 at title-chasing Radford on Saturday, Jordan Smith netting an 85th minute consolation.

Courtney Cropper scored the only goal of the game as Holwell Sports Women saw off visitors Larkhall Athletic after extra time in the FA WNL Plate on Sunday.

They will now entertain Leafield Athletic in the second round on December 5.

The side host Burton Albion in the Midlands Division One on Wednesday (KO 7.45pm).

Asfordby suffered their first defeat of the Everards Brewery Leicestershire Senior League Division One campaign on Saturday, going down 3-0 at third-bottom Kibworth Town.