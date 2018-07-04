Holwell Sports in search for new reserves manager

Have your say

Holwell Sports FC are looking for a manager and assistant for their reserve team for the forthcoming season.

The club is also looking for new players to strengthen the team ahead of their next campaign in Senior League Division One.

For information on training times and management interests, call the club secretary on 07910 879919.

* Holwell’s first team have added an extra friendly as they build up to their first season in the United Counties League.

Andy Gray’s side began their pre-season training on Saturday and will travel to Wreake Valley Academy, in Syston, on Saturday, July 21 to play Barrow Town on the 4G pitch (kick-off 2pm).