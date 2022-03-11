Holwell Sports host in-form Clifton All Whites looking for much-needed win

Can Hoilwel beat Clifton? Photo: Oliver Atkin

Holwell Sports will host Clifton All Whites on Saturday, looking for their first win in 11 matches.

Sports were beaten 4-0 by promotion-chasing Radford at Welby Road on Saturday, Callum Smith (two), Michael Fitzhugh and Jack Jepson on target for the visitors, meaning they have two points to show from their past 10 contests.

Neil Miller’s side remain nine points clear of the bottom three but dropped to 20th on Tuesday evening following Ingles’ 2-1 win at St Andrews.

Sports would love to extend their advantage over the sides in the drop zone this weekend (KO 3pm).

Clifton sit 11th in the United Counties League Division One, nine places and 18 points ahead of their weekend opponents.

They will be looking to make it four straight wins after victories over Birstall United (1-0), Bourne Town (3-1) and Tuesday’s 2-1 success at Saffron Dynamo.

l Leaders Asfordby face two crunch clashes in the Everards Brewery Leicestershire Senior League this week.

They travel to 15th-place Loughborough FC on Saturday (KO 3pm) before Tuesday’s trip to title rivals Kirby Muxloe Reserves (KO 7.45pm).

Asfordby were beaten 2-1 at Barrow Town Reserves on Saturday, but ending the weekend with their one point advantage - with two games in hand - as second-place Muxloe were without a contest.

Dolton Taylor netted for the visitors, who won the contest thanks to goals from Sam Crabtree and Marc

Schulz.

However, on Tuesday night their closest title rivals regained top spot following a 4-0 home win over Loughborough.

Muxloe now lead by two points, but Asfordby have three games in hand.

Holwell Sports Reserves lost 2-1 at home to Blaby and Whetstone Athletic Reserves in the City Goldsmiths Presidents Trophy on Tuesday night.

Shaun Smith scored for the hosts with Kane Bradshaw and Mason Brown winning it for the visitors.

Saturday’s contest at ingles Reserves was postponed.