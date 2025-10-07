Holwell Sports hit back in style with convincing win over Rainworth MW

Struggling Holwell Sports bounced back in style on Saturday as they concincingly beat visiting Rainworth MW 4-0 in the United Counties League Division One.

Holwell went into this game on the back of two defeats and facing a must win game against bottom team Rainworth.

Playing in tricky conditions, Holwell started the game well and kept the ball on the floor and played some nice neat football.

New signing Waite was soon involved, receiving the ball from Peters and beating his man and then slotting home under Brown to put Holwell one up.

The same pair then again linked, Peters putting a lovely ball over the top which Waite ran on to and he made no mistake after rounding the keeper to make it 2-0 just before the break.

Rainworth came out the second half looking to get one back but the home back four stayed in complete control, marshalled well by Taylor and Coza.

Holwell had to wait till the 88th minute to make sure the points would be staying at Welby Road.

A good run from the halfway line by Jones saw the player go down under a heavy tackle, but a good advantage played from the referee saw Jones ride the tackle and curl the ball past the helpless keeper to claim his first goal for the club.

Holwell were still not done and the impressive Tansey raced past a tired looking defence and calmly slotted past Brown which also saw him claim his first goal for the club.

Now up to fifth from bottom, Holwell were due to be at home again in midweek against in-form Sleaford Town before an away trip to Gedling MW this Saturday.