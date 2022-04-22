Holwell Sports head to Borrowash with destiny in their own hands

Neil Miller. Photo: Tim Williams

Holwell Sports will conclude their season on Saturday, with their destiny still in their own hands.

It was a double defeat for Sports over the Bank Holiday weekend, which means they now sit three points above the relegation zone going into the final weekend.

Only third-bottom Graham Street Prims can leapfrog Neil Miller’s side, and they would also have to overcome a goal difference of 10.

But not leaving anything to chance, Sports know a win or a draw at relegated basement boys Borrowash Victoria - who have lost their last seven games in a row - would secure United Counties League Division One football next season.

If Prims fail to win at 10th-place Harrowby they are automatically down, irrespective of Holwell’s results.

Both matches kick off at 3pm.

Harry Allcock was on target as Sports lost 2-1 to Harrowby United on Monday.

This followed on from Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to St Andrews.

Brooke Isherwood netted a stoppage-time consolation for the hosts.