Holwell Sports forced to cancel trip to Gedlign Miners Welfare

Holwell Sports were forced to cancel their trip to Gedling Miners Welfare at the 11th hour on Saturday.

The club do not wish to comment on the reasons further, but said the postponement was due to circumstances beyond their control.

Sports will be back in action on Saturday and gunning for all three valuable points when they entertain fellow strugglers Ashby Ivanhoe (kick-off 3pm).

Holwell could escape the bottom three of the East Midlands Counties League for the first time since the early weeks of the season with victory against Ivanhoe are 19th, just one place and one point higher than Ryan Peacock’s side.

Kick-off at Welby Road is 3pm.

* A Mark Cowling helped Holwell Sports Development Squad to only their fourth win of the season in Leicestershire Senior League Division One on Saturday.

A goal in each half for the striker earned Holwell a 2-1 home win over Caterpillar. Matthew Pratt got the visitors only goal.

There are no Senior League matches this weekend so Holwell Development return on Saturday, January 6 at seventh-placed Anstey Nomads Reserves.

Asfordby FC are in cup action that day at home to North Kilworth in the County Intermediate Cup quarter-finals.