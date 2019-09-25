Holwell Sports FC narrowly beaten in league and cup

There was agony for Holwell Sports on Saturday when two late goals cost them a point at Bugbrooke St Michael.

Neil Miller’s side hit the front early on in Northamptonshire when a counter-attack found Aidan Black.

He outpaced his marker and squared the ball back to the edge of the area where Ian Bitmead slammed home after six minutes.

Holwell seemed destined to go into the break in front, but in what proved an afternoon of late goals, the hosts equalised with the last kick of the half.

The visitors failed to defend a set piece and George Mitchell-Gears scrambled the ball in from a yard out.

There was little between the sides in the second half as both hit the woodwork.

But Holwell hearts were broken as Bugbrooke took the lead with three minutes to go, and then added a killer third in the first minute of stoppage-time.

Mitchell-Gears added his second and sub Jamie Hall was also on the scoresheet.

The defeat left Holwell 16th in United Counties League Division One with six points from as many games.

Three days later, it was Holwell who produced the late show, but it was not quite enough as they fell at the first hurdle of the United Counties League Knockout Cup.

Hosting Saffron Dynamo at Welby Road, Holwell went into the break 2-0 down and when the visitors added a third after the break, there was a mountain to climb.

The visitors showed plenty of character to set up a tense finale with two quick goals late on through George Coser and Aidan Black.

But they could not quite force a penalty shoot-out as Saffron went through to round two.

Holwell are at home once more on Saturday when they entertain Blackstones in the league (kick-off 3pm).

The Stamford side make the short trip in good form and sit sixth with four wins from five this term.

Then there’s more midweek cup action next Tuesday when Holwell are at home to Senior League opponents Desford in the first round of the County Senior Cup (kick-off 7.30pm).

* But there was another good day for Holwell’s Reserves side as they defeated Kirby Muxloe Reserves 3-2 with a last-gasp winner.

Andrew Patchett’s goal ensured the hosts went in level at half-time of the Senior League Division One clash.

Substitute Matthew Pope then levelled at 2-2 at Welby Road before Owen Blair grabbed a dramatic winner for Jon Allsop’s side.

A third win of the season lifted Holwell up to ninth place, and this Saturday they head to fifth-placed Highfield Rangers.