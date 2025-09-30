Holwell Sports fail to build on win as Pinxton take the points

Holwell Sports failed to build on their much-needed midweek victory over Stapleford Town as they went down 3-1 at home to Pinxton in the UCL Division One on Saturday.

The midweek 2-1 win over Stapleford Town brought an end to a run of eight defeats in a row and Holwell were in high spirits for Saturday's home clash.

But the defeat has left them four from bottom of the table with even more importance heaped on getting a result now this Saturday when bottom side Rainworth MW are the visitors.

With five regulars missing against Pinxton, Holwell started the game slowly and found themself behind.

Holwell sports - home defeat by Pinxton.

A long ball over the top was not dealt with and Pinxton's Harvey Ford nipped in and prodded the ball home.

Holwell had a chance to equalise minutes late but Cordell blazed the ball over the bar when perfectly placed to score.

Just when it looked like Holwell would go into the break just one goal down, Pinxton struck again.

This time a corner was whipped in to the far post and headed home by Cam Brown, much to the delight of the travelling supporters.

A couple of changes at half-time saw Holwell start the second half much brighter and in the 55th minute Max Fisher was on hand to pull one back, finishing well at the back post.

Holwell were now the better team and should have been level when Solomon was put through by Stewart but saw his shot miss the target.

That miss came back to bite Holwell when Pinxton wrapped up the game with their third goal.

The ball was played out to the Pinxton winger who put a harmful ball into the Holwell box and once again poor defending and failure to clear the ball saw Charlie Hardwick smash the ball home and with that the three points were secured.

Holwell had a break from league pressures in midweek when they were due to entertain Sileby Town, who sit sixth in the Leicestershire Senior League Premier Division, in the Leicestershire and Rutland County Cup before Saturday's big game against Rainworth.