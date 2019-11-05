Holwell Sports extend unbeaten league run to six

Resurgent Holwell Sports extended their unbeaten league run to six matches with a convincing win against Northampton Sileby Rangers on Saturday.

A fourth win from their last six lifted Holwell into the top 10 of the United Counties League Division One for the first time this season, up to ninth place.

Aiden Black completed the win with his sixth goal since signing for Holwell. Picture: Phil James EMN-190511-181528002

Neil Miller’s side went into the match buoyed by their midweek draw against Long Buckby when they became only the second side this season to take points off the runaway leaders.

The Holwell boss would have been keen, once more, to guard against complacency in a match they would have expected to win against second-bottom Rangers.

The message seemed to have stuck as Junior Gaskin put the hosts in front after 17 minutes and George Coser doubled the lead from the penalty spot 15 minutes later for his ninth goal of the season.

But a lapse in concentration allowed the Northamptonshire side back into the match as Sam Holmes struck six minutes before half-time.

Any nerves were quickly settled after the break when Harry Allcock made it 3-1 just four minutes into the second half.

And Aiden Black became Holwell’s fourth scorer of the afternoon, making it six for the season, when he completed an emphatic 4-1 win with quarter-of-an-hour remaining.

The win moved Holwell within two places and as many points of crosstown rivals Melton, albeit having played three games more.

After a run of four straight league matches at Welby Road, Holwell hit the road again on Saturday when they visit Irchester United (kick-off 3pm).

Irchester are fifth with only two defeats this season, but both have come in their last four league outings.