Holwell Sports dig deep for win at struggling Shirebrook

John Lomas
By John Lomas

Chad Sports Editor

Published 19th Aug 2025, 13:22 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 13:22 BST
Holwell Sports dug deep to produce a 2-0 away win at early strugglers Shirebrook Town in the UCL Division One on Saturday.

Joint manager Liam Wild said afterwards: “It was a real team performance from start to finish — not always pretty on the eye, but full of grit, determination, and hard work across the pitch.

Most Popular

"We dug in when we had to, stayed organised under pressure, and showed a bit of quality in the key moments that mattered.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The goals came at the right times, and while it wasn’t the most polished display, it was a fully deserved result built on character and togetherness.”

Holwell Sports - dug deep for win at Shirebrook.placeholder image
Holwell Sports - dug deep for win at Shirebrook.

On a hot day and on a poor playing surface Holwell started the game slowly but eventually found their feet.

Max Fisher opening the scoring with a well placed finish in the 32rd minute.

Holwell started the second at a great pace and should have been two up only for Solomon to see his shot fly over the bar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the second did arrive on the 66th minute, and it was Fisher again with a real poacher's finish.

Holwell saw the rest of the game out with good game management.

After a midweek game at Coalville, Holwell travel to Pinxton in the FA Vase First Qualifying Round on Saturday.

Related topics:Holwell Sports
News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice