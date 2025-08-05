Holwell Sports boss proud as side earn first win of the season against Dronfield Town

After two away defeats to start the UCL Division One season, Holwell Sports beat visiting Dronfield Town 3-1 on Saturday and boss Liam Wild said he was proud of his players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kian Armson, Jake O'Reilly and Solomon Agyeman were on target and Wild said: “We are delighted with the win and proud of the team's overall performance.

“Out of possession, we did really well, showing great discipline and organisation, which restricted the opposition and limited their chances throughout the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While there were moments where we needed to be a little more patient in possession, particularly in the build-up, the players still managed to find the right moments to break forward.

Holwell Sports celebrate a goal on Saturday.

“We're very pleased with how clinical we were in front of goal — the finishing was composed and efficient.

“Huge credit goes to the players for the hard work they've put in during training; this result is a reflection of that effort and their commitment to improving every week.”

After defeats away at Clipstone and Clifton, Sports knew the importance of picking points up against Dronfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Torr came in for Leo Riley and local lad Max Fisher started up front for the injured Joey Keaveny.

Holwell started the game at a great pace and created a chance in the first five minutes, a ball down the right hand side found O'Reilly, who whipped a ball in first time and Agyeman was inches away from giving them the lead.

But the home support didn't have to wait long for the first goal.

This involved some lovely build up play, the ball again arriving at the feet of O'Reilly who cut the ball back into the six yard box where it was turned home by new boy Armson, who had an impressive home debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holwell now had their tails up and good build up play again from the defence and midfield saw O'Reilly again get put through and make no mistake, smashing the ball past the Dronfield keeper.

The second half began with Dronfield starting to be more direct and on 56 minutes a ball to the back post was headed down and put away by James Thorpe to make it 2-1.

But this did not unsettle Holwell who, for the majority of the game, kept the ball and moved it forward with purpose.

On the 80th minute Holwell again broke free and this time the ball was presented to Agyeman ,who showed the full back a clean pair of heels and then had the composure to slot the ball under the keeper, much to the delight of the home support.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​