Hiolwell Sports: Reserves withdraw, but Academy side makes debut

A fruitless search for a new management team has forced Holwell Sports to withdraw its reserves side on the eve of the new Leics Senior League season.

Sports had been due to line up in Division One, after finishing third-bottom last season, but admitted defeat in finding a suitable manager in time for Saturday’s kick-off.

The club tried to merge with another reserve side to give squad players more football, but the 11th-hour move fell through.

However, the announcement was tempered by the formation of a new Holwell academy side who made their debut last Thursday in a 1-1 draw with Desford-based Football and Fitness for All.

A club spokesman said: “We have taken the regrettable step of withdrawing from the Senior League as the costs involved with not fulfilling fixtures is a drain on our resources.

“We had tried to tie up with another team where it was proposed to merge and felt we had a workable agreement, but at the last moment that team unfortunately pulled out, preferring to maintain their status.”

Of our clubs, only Asfordby FC and Wymeswold will field second teams in league competition this season.