Hat-trick of new signings for Holwell Sports

Holwell Sports.

Holwell Sports have unveiled a hat-trick of new signings.

The club have announced their retained list ahead of the United Counties League Division One campaign, along with their new arrivals.

Striker Jordan Smith, midfielder Tom Bendle and defender Lamin Conteh will add options to the spine next season.

Meanwhile, Liam Chapman and Chris Hibbitt have returned to Welby Road.

Ben Challis, Lewis Spencer, Ash Hibbitt, Chris Shaw, George Coser, Toby Wells, Wilson Iron, Luke Peberdy, Junior Gaskin, Ryan Kirk, Alfie Gaughan, Morgan Enoux, Isaac Hutton, David Hazeldine, Ian Bitmead, Aidan Black, Aaron Black, Kyle Reek, Harry Allcock, Stan Logan, Luke Smith and Marcus Rowland were named on the retained list.

Sports’ pre-season friendly against Pinchbeck United was postponed last week due to a rise in Covid cases.

However, the Women’s team won 3-1 in a warm-up contest against Chesterfield Women at the weekend.

They are now preparing to entertain Loughborough this Sunday.

Melton Town’s preparations for their first season in the United Counties League Premier North continues.

Tom Manship’s side were beaten 2-0 at Stratford Town on Saturday.