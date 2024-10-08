Harry Wakefield hits hat-trick as Melton Town knock 10-men Retford out of the UCL Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Melton Town progressed in the UCL Cup in style on Saturday as Harry Wakefield hit a hat-trick in a 5-2 victory over 10-men Retford.

Melton were dominant from the off and their first attack saw Wakefield making a run across the edge of the box before letting fly with a shot which cleared the bar.

Wakefield was in action again when he beat the left back before teeing up Fura, whose shot was well saved by Kennedy.

The visitors’ first effort came in the seventh minute when a long ball to the far post was cleared by Hurst to the edge of the area where Finney vollied the ball just wide of the upright.

Kairo Edwards-John - on target in big Melton cup win on Saturday.

Melton went straight up the other end and a ball out wide found Norcross, who beat Goddard before finding Hurst who tapped into an open net.

Straight from the kick-off, pressure on the Retford defence saw a loose pass finding Hayes, who chipped the keeper only for the ball to be cleared off the line.

Then in the 12th minute and against the run of play the hosts equalised when Sennett beat Hurst for speed and sent the ball across the six yard box for Boden to tap in.

A quick break saw a long ball from McRory finding Wakefield, he played the ball into the box and Hayes came onto it with a powerful shot which brought about a diving save from Kennedy.

Halfway through the half Melton restored their lead.

A McRory long ball found Wakefield who was clear on goal, and he rounded the keeper and slotted in.

Just before half-time another long McRory ball over the top of the defence found Wakefield clear before he was crudely brought down by Thompson.

The penalty was awarded and a second yellow card for the Retford player saw him sent off before Wakefield dispatched the penalty with precision.

The second half had Retford defending deep and Melton finding it difficult to break them down.

Brailsford had an effort from distance which went high over the bar while, on the hour a long diagonal ball to Hayes saw him dink a ball inside the full back before sending a shot just wide.

Norcross also had a curling effort which went inches wide.

Then in the 68th minute Retford reduced the deficit when Sennett sent a long ball into the box and Finney, unmarked, nodded into the net.

Hayes was causing the visitors problems out wide and one of his forays saw him play in Fura, whose first time shot shaved the post.

But in the 84th minute Melton put the game to bed when Edwards-John received the ball on the touchline before checking inside Marsden and letting fly with a shot into the top corner of the net.

Then in injury time a defence-splitting ball found Wakefield open and he slotted past the keeper for his hat-trick.

Melton deserved the win but a resilient Retford proved hard to break down especially when they went down to 10 men.

The Reds move onto two league games in four days needing to get six points starting with a midweek clash with Newark Town followed by Shirebrook Town on Saturday, both at home.