Girls football club seeks a new home amidst World Cup fever

Members of East Goscote United are hoping they'll get help in finding a new home.

​East Goscote United (Girls and Women) Football Club was founded 11 years ago and has grown to run 10 different age group teams from age four upwards, but is struggling to find nearby pitches on which to play, with facilities often claimed by more established boys sides.

Chair Darren Foster explained that the success of the current tournament in Australia and New Zealand was putting more and more pressure on the club to simply find places to play.

He said: “We’ve been gradually developing the club for a decade or more but when big tournaments happen – such the Lionesses winning the Euros last year at Wembley – we see a lot of girls take an interest in the game for the first time and join the club. Something similar is happening this summer with the World Cup.

“On the one hand, it’s great. We know from experience that once someone shows interest, the vast majority stay with us for years and it’s a joy to see their desire to learn and the fun they have but on the other hand, it does create issues because it’s not easy to find pitches on which to play, especially within easy reach.

“We often find that the best local pitches are used by well-established boys’ teams. Now, there is nothing wrong with that and we don’t want to create a girls versus boys situation, but it is very much the case that longstanding arrangements are often in place for boys clubs that sometimes don’t have anything like the number of players that we are attracting.”

Simon Riley, founder of the club, added that if the club was given or was able to buy a piece of land, it could establish a permanent base on which all of its sides could train and play.

He said: “If we were able to get a commitment of this kind – and we realise it is a very big ask – then we would be able to accommodate everyone who wants to get involved and meet the kind of interest in football that we are seeing from girls.

“Also, if we had a piece of land, we should be able to potentially access external help from organisations that support the development of grass roots football, very much placing us on the next level.