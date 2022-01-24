Four-some Melton Town secure first win over Heather St John's

Paul Anderson set up goal number two. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Melton Town welcomed another highflyer in the UCL Premier Division North, Heather St John's to Signright Park on Saturday, writes Sam, Ellis.

The two sides had met just twice before, once in a county cup final and early on this season - with both games ending in draws.

The game started at a fast pace with a lot of one-touch football.

The first chance of the game fell to the visitors when a challenge on the edge of the area fell to Cameron Collins, whose first time shot went straight at Billy Harrison.

Seven minutes gone and Melton's first real attack came when Leon Fray broke right through the midfield, beating off four challenges before passing to Tom Harris, whose low shot slipped past the diving Aidan Jeynes and crept just inside the far post.

Fourteen minutes in and a long ball out to Paul Anderson on the far touchline saw him beat the right back and from the byline he sent in a low cross along the goalline where Cam Smith was at the far post to tap in from two yards out.

Melton were then hit by a sucker punch as straight from the kick off Heathers striker Sam Ellis received the ball halfway inside the Melton half and let fly from 25 yards, beating Harrison with a looping shot.

The game became a chess match as both teams passed well without creating too many chances.

The second half started pretty much the same.

Ollie Jarret had a shot from the edge of the area but a deflected block tool the power off it as the keeper collected.

A deflected clearance found Mitchell Wokes clear on goal and it needed a great save from Harrison to prevent the equaliser.

On the hour mark and a great ball was played behind the Melton defence and found Ellis one-on-one with the keeper, who again closed the gap quickly and blocked the shot.

Melton made a couple of substitutions which then turned the tide.

With 17 minutes to go Ryan Calver had a run down the right side and sent in a great cross which was met by Jesse Hammond, whose first touch of the game was to send in a powerful header which beat the keeper.

Minutes later and the game was put to bed when Calver, again on the right, beat the left back for pace and pulled the ball to Zak Munton, who sent the ball into the roof of the net.

It could have been five when Jordon Lever found Munton in the six yard box and he in turn played the ball to the oncoming Hammond.

But his half volley was tipped over the bar.

The final effort came in the 90th minute when Lever had a go from the edge of the area, only to see it go agonisingly inches wide of the post.

Having now played Heather twice this season they remain one of the best footballing sides Town have faced, but on Saturday Melton's fitness and finishing proved decisive.

Up next are Pinchbeck, who visit Melton on Saturday.