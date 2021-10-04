Four-some Melton Town bounce back from FA Vase exit, Holwell Sports hit six

Spencer Weir-Daley started for Town.

Tom Manship rung out the changes for the visit to Pinchbeck United after last week's defeat to Aylestone Park, writes Sam Ellis.

Spencer Weir-Daley, Owen Storey and Jesse Hammond all started for Town.

Melton were caught napping after just three minutes after a loose defensive pass led to a free kick on the edge of the area and United scored low into the bottom corner via Krisztian Gagyi to take an early lead.

Town's first effort on target came from a freekick on the byline which found Henry Dunn in open space, but his resulting shot was blocked on the line.

The game became messy with the driving rain and heavy wind not helping.

Hammond was causing the hosts problems down the right and it was one of his runs on the half hour, with a neat back heel to Storey whose low cross found Weir-Daley clear on goal - but he could only blast the ball at the keeper.

Minutes later a corner was worked out to Dunn and his powerful shot was going in before being deflected by his own player.

The visitors came out in the second half with a new attitude and levelled things within nine minutes of the restart when a run into the box by Paul Anderson drew a loose foot and Town were awarded a penalty.

Zak Munton's spot kick was well saved but he was quickest to the rebound firing into the roof of the net.

Ten minutes later and an Anderson corner was cleared to Dunn, who found Anderson again.

This time he let fly finding the far corner of the net.

Another Anderson corner found Leon Fray unmarked in the middle of the six yard box and he made no mistake with his header.

Melton had their fourth with just five minutes left when a ball down the side of the box found Ryan Robbins, who dispatched his shot finding the top corner to seal an emphatic win.

This was definitely a match of two halves and although dominated them both it was the half time changes and switching of formation that made all the difference.

Melton now look to a visit to Sleaford on Saturday as they try to make it two wins in a row.

In the UCL Division One, Holwell Sports thrashed Barrow Town 6-1.