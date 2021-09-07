Former Leicester City and Nottingham Forest star Gary Mills to discuss his colourful career at Asfordby FC

Gary Mills. Photo: Getty Images

Former Leicester City and Nottingham Forest midfielder Gary Mills will be visiting Asfordby as part of a tour to mark the launch of his autobiography Young Millsy.

Mills - who became the youngest player to feature in a European Cup final - has teamed up with ex-Leicester City CEO Barrie Pierpoint for a series of events where the duo will be sharing stories from their colourful careers.

Mills, 59, made his Forest debut as a 16-year-old, and played in the 1980 European Cup final victory over Hamburg.

As well as two stints with the Garibaldi Reds, Mills enjoyed five seasons with the Foxes, being named Player of the Year twice and helping the club win promotion to the Premier League in 1994.

Mills - the current Corby Town manager - has also played for many other midlands clubs, including Notts County, Tamworth and Boston United, as well as a spell in America with the Seattle Sounders.

As a manager he has been in the dug-out for Notts, York City, Wrexham and Gateshead, among others, winning the FA Trophy twice with the Minstermen.

Gaz and Baz Off The Cuff will visit Asfordby FC on Friday, October 8.

Tickets are priced at £29.50 - which includes a copy of Young Millsy (£17.95) and a one-course meal.

Details are available here.