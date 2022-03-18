Former Dutch youth international poised to make Melton Town debut

Defender Patrick Fini is set to make his Melton Town debut this weekend.

The former Dutch under 19 international and Hereford, Hednesford Town and Sporting Bromsgrove player joined the Reds last week but didn’t feature in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Boston Town.

However, manager Tom Manship expects him to be in action at Sign Right Park as Quorn visit (KO 3pm).

Manship and his team watch on at Boston. Photo: Craig Harrison

“Patrick will add to the squad, he’s played at a good level and he’s a good person,” Manship said.

“We’re only signing good personnel. He’s here for the right reasons and he’ll be involved on Saturday.”

Following that defeat at Boston, Manship is challenging his squad to show they have what it takes to be at the club next season.

He added: “We’re not going to go up, definitely not going to go down.

“I need to look at people. I need to be making decisions and people want to be showing us they want to be at a club which is moving forward, a club that wants to do something next year.

“A lot of people answered questions, some positive and some negative.

“I thought there was some real positive performances, I thought Toby Fura was excellent.

“It’s up to them to show they want to be a a club that’s moving forward. Either move forward with us by performances and work ethic, by listening to instructions, or they get left by the wayside.”