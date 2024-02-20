Five-goal Tyreace Palmer leads Melton Town back to winning ways with hammering of AFC Mansfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This was Melton's sixth away game in a row and they had gained just one point out of 15 in 2024, so they knew victory was a must with sides below them closing the gap.

A first half of few chances saw Bulls’ Jordan Smith twice race clear but fail to net while right on half-time Melton swung the ball into a crowded area and a Manship touch needed an alert Turton to save from point blank.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the 54th minute player-manager Manship withdrew with an injury which forced Melton to shuffle the pack.

Tyreace Palmer - Melton's five goal star last Saturday.

The whole mood changed as Melton pushed on and in the 56th minute a corner fell to Wakley, whose quick reactions saw the ball go inches over. Then a poor backpass from Cullen saw Calver put pressure on the keeper and the clearance fell to Palmer, who slotted into an open net to break the deadlock on 57 minutes

The very next attack down the right was played into Palmer, who turned Meakin and planted the ball into the top corner two minutes later to open the floodgates.

A quick attack saw Palmer and Dube play a one-two with Palmer's header going just over the bar. Melton put the game to bed in the 75th minute as Sam Beaver raced down the right wing before sending a low cross, which Palmer tucked into the corner for his hat-trick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three minutes later and it was four when Brailsford floated in a great cross to find the unmarked Palmer to tap in from three yards out.

In injury time debutant Dube danced through the defence to slot well past Turton.

And two minutes later Dube again made his way through the Mansfield defence only for Turton to make a great save.

Palmer's follow-up shot was blocked, but the rebound fell back to Palmer where he made no mistake for his fifth goal of the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Possibly 6-0 was flattering to Melton, but once that first goal went in you could see the confidence coming back to the team as they then run riot.