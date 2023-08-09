​FA Cup joy for the Reds

Action from Melton's win on Saturday. Photo by Paul Tong.

​The hosts were on the front foot from the start and almost took the lead in the third minute when a corner was met by Josh Walker’s effort which took Bill Harrison two attempts to save.

A minute later and a ball across the box found Rangers’ winger open in front of goal but he sent it high over the bar.

Melton suffered a blow when Harrison went down injured in the fifth minute and had to be replaced by Quinn Johnson.

Then Rangers got a breakthrough when Johnson appeared to have taken the legs away from Walker and conceded a very soft penalty which Walker stuck down the middle.

The next real chance of the game saw a free-kick floated into Melton’s area and Walker was first to the ball to slot past Johnson.

Then just before half time Greg Mills made a run into the Rangers penalty area and Aynsley chopped the winger down for a second penalty. Mills sent the keeper the wrong way to reduce the deficit to one.

Tom Manship brought on Calver for the second half in a formation change. This seemed to change the match as Melton were starting to dominate the possession.

On the hour a floated cross from Mikkel Hurst found Paul Anderson open but his header could only find the hands of Popple.

The hosts had a quick break which ended with Walker shooting wide from six yards out, then a Mills freekick smacked the crossbar.

Tyrease Palmer had a low shot well saved and then in the 76th minute Mills turned his player and had his low shot pushed around the post by Popple.

The resulting corner was headed into the net by Palmer.

Melton were now in full flow looking the winner. Mills got to the byline and pulled the ball back for Henry Dunn whose shot was blocked on the line, then with eight minutes to go Melton took the deserved lead when Calver beat the fullback before finding Palmer who smashed it into the roof of the net.

Then with just two minutes to go Anderson won the ball back with a great tackle and passed to Palmer who turned his defender and found the corner of the net.