FA Cup and Vase draws for Melton and Holwell Sports
Action begins in August…
Friday, 9th July 2021, 1:44 pm
Updated
Friday, 9th July 2021, 1:46 pm
Melton Town will travel to Cleethorpes Town in the FA Cup extra preliminary round.
Ties will be played on August 7, with winning clubs receiving £1,125 and losing clubs will pocket £375.
In the FA Vase first qualifying round, Melton host West Bridgford while Holwell Sports are away to Deeping Rangers on September 11.
Winning clubs will receive £525. Losing clubs will receive £175.