Excellent point for Melton Town at leaders Eastwood CFC

Melton Town picked up an excellent point on the road when they drew 1-1 away at UCL Premier North leaders Eastwood CFC on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melton started well and were in front after just four minutes as lively winger Kairo Edwards-John cut in from the left and curled a shot beyond the keeper.

The Red Badgers did manage a few half-chances in the first half, but Melton’s resilient defenders kept the hosts at bay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half unfolded in a similar fashion until the 57th minute when, after a series of Eastwood corners, the Red Badgers finally levelled.

Kairo Edwards-John scores for Melton at Eastwood. Photo by Scott Messom.

The ball fell to Tyler Blake inside the box, but his effort was blocked by a Melton defender. The rebound fell to Phil Watt, who turned swiftly to get a shot off that rolled into the net.

Melton host fourth-placed Boston Town on Saturday.