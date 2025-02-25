Excellent point for Melton Town at leaders Eastwood CFC

Melton Town picked up an excellent point on the road when they drew 1-1 away at UCL Premier North leaders Eastwood CFC on Saturday.

Melton started well and were in front after just four minutes as lively winger Kairo Edwards-John cut in from the left and curled a shot beyond the keeper.

The Red Badgers did manage a few half-chances in the first half, but Melton’s resilient defenders kept the hosts at bay.

The second half unfolded in a similar fashion until the 57th minute when, after a series of Eastwood corners, the Red Badgers finally levelled.

Kairo Edwards-John scores for Melton at Eastwood. Photo by Scott Messom.
Kairo Edwards-John scores for Melton at Eastwood. Photo by Scott Messom.

The ball fell to Tyler Blake inside the box, but his effort was blocked by a Melton defender. The rebound fell to Phil Watt, who turned swiftly to get a shot off that rolled into the net.

Melton host fourth-placed Boston Town on Saturday.

