Errors costly as injury-hit Holwell Sports exit cup at Oadby GNG

Injury-hit Holwell Sports bowed out of the UCL Cup after a 2-1 defeat at Oadby GNG on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite their absent players, Holwell still fancied their chances against the bottom team from the league above.

The visitors started the game well, playing the better football, but a defensive mistake from Coser saw GNG take an undeserved lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holwell responded well and on 35 minutes they grabbed the equaliser. A good switch of play from Harrison saw Brice cut inside and beat his man then calmly rounded the keeper,

Corner action from Oadby v Holwell.

But just when it looked like it would be all square at half-time another error saw Holwell again fall behind. The ball was played back to Holwell keeper Hoskins who was caught in two minds and kicked it straight to Oadby's No. 9, who made no mistake from four yards out.

The second half was very even with both teams struggling to play any decent football.