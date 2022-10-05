Double dose of late drama as Eze twice becomes Melton's hero

Henry Eze (left) celebrates one of Melton's goals against Wisbech last week, the first of three wins on the bounce. Pic: Mark Woolterton.

At AFC Mansfield on Saturday, Eze struck in the fourth minute of stoppage time to secure a 2-1 win, then he popped up once more in the 89th minute at Heather St John’s on Tuesday night to score the only goal of the game.

It all means Melton remain in second spot in the UCL Premier North standings, a point behind leaders Loughborough Students.

At Mansfield, Eze had already struck the post early on as Melton began well, and midway through the first half they took a deserved lead when Tom Wakley raced down the wing and crossed in to the area. The ball was cleared only as far as Jorrin John who smashed the ball low into the net.

Eze headed inches wide as Melton looked for a second, but the hosts levelled on 70 minutes from the penalty spot through Sam Ackroyd.

However, it was Melton that stole the points as a Sam Muggleton long throw again found Eze, whose header looped into the far corner.

Tuesday’s game saw Melton up against a side who sit bottom of the table but who frustrated the visitors for much of the game.

Melton comfortably enjoyed the lion’s share of early possession and Sam Muggleton’s header flew narrowly wide and Eze looped a header on to the roof of the net.

Heather finally came in to the match as they had their best chance in the 26th minute. Kai Keith Moore found himself unmarked at the back post but put his header clear of the bar.

Advertisement

John worked an excellent chance for himself in the 28th minute but his shot was blocked. Tom Wakley followed up but his shot was saved, while Toby Fura and Wakley both saw further chances go astray before the break.

In the second period, Fura and Mason Lee both saw deflected chances comfortably saved, while Melton keeper Bill Harrison, a total spectator in the first half was called in to action during the second period, comfortably saving a couple of speculative long range efforts.