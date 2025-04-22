Disappointing season ends in Easter double defeat for Melton Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Melton Town ended a disappointing UCL Premier North campaign with back-to-back defeats over Easter that left them with an 11th place mid-table finish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds ended their home campaign with a 2-0 defeat against Wisbech Town on Saturday before seeing a 2-0 lead evaporate and losing 4-2 at play-off chasers Heanor Town on Easter Monday.

Melton began the season eight unbeaten in the league and stormed into the FA Vase Third Round Proper as well as getting through two rounds of the FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a 3-1 defeat at Bourne Town in November saw things start to dip with a run of nine defeats followed by a draw before they tasted victory again.

Keenan King - opening goal for Melton against Heanor.

Another run of seven winless games leading into this month ensured their season was over.

It did seem like it may end on a high at Heanor as Keenan King netted on 14 minutes and Kairo Edwards-John doubled the lead on 28 minutes.

But Heanor pulled one back before the break and levelled on 54 minutes before two goals on 74 and 88 minutes saw them snatch a victory that was not enough for them in the end as AFC Mansfield's win over relegated Shirebrook Town gave them the last play-off place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Against Wisbech, the deadlock was broken deep into first half stoppage time when Bennett evaded three tackles before rounding the keeper and slotting home. And in the first attack of the second half the visitors stretched their lead when Barker went down the touchline before turning inside and finding Conyard at the near post to tap in.