Disappointing season ends in Easter double defeat for Melton Town
The Reds ended their home campaign with a 2-0 defeat against Wisbech Town on Saturday before seeing a 2-0 lead evaporate and losing 4-2 at play-off chasers Heanor Town on Easter Monday.
Melton began the season eight unbeaten in the league and stormed into the FA Vase Third Round Proper as well as getting through two rounds of the FA Cup.
But a 3-1 defeat at Bourne Town in November saw things start to dip with a run of nine defeats followed by a draw before they tasted victory again.
Another run of seven winless games leading into this month ensured their season was over.
It did seem like it may end on a high at Heanor as Keenan King netted on 14 minutes and Kairo Edwards-John doubled the lead on 28 minutes.
But Heanor pulled one back before the break and levelled on 54 minutes before two goals on 74 and 88 minutes saw them snatch a victory that was not enough for them in the end as AFC Mansfield's win over relegated Shirebrook Town gave them the last play-off place.
Against Wisbech, the deadlock was broken deep into first half stoppage time when Bennett evaded three tackles before rounding the keeper and slotting home. And in the first attack of the second half the visitors stretched their lead when Barker went down the touchline before turning inside and finding Conyard at the near post to tap in.