​Derby day joy for Sports while Melton keep pressure on

Action from Holwell Sports (in green) at Asfordby on Monday. Photo by Phil James.

​It was Sports’ first win of the season and came thanks to goals from Tom Pope and Jack York late in the first-half, Jordan Smith netting for the hosts who remain on four points after winning one, drawing one and losing five of their opening seven games since promotion.

Two days earlier, Sports had exited the FA Vase with a 4-2 defeat at home to Shirebrook Town, while Asfordby had lost 4-1 at Clifton All Whites.

Asfordby go to Harrowby Sports this weekend while Holwell will welcome Birstall United.

Melton Town, meanwhile, suffered a mixed weekend as an FA Vase exit was followed by a 3-1 win at home to Boston Town on Monday.

Friday’s game saw them lose 3-2 at in-form Sherwood Colliery in the Vase.

Melton led after seven minutes when Greg Mills’ corner was headed home by Sam Beaver, but Sherwood levelled from the spot on 20 minutes through Craig Westcarr.

Melton restored their lead just before half-time when Mills had a run to the byline and his cross into the box was handled by a defender, Mills making no mistake from the spot.

In the 68th minute and Sherwood levelled the score when the ball was played into the box and Marley Grant stabbed the ball into the net.

Then with 14 minutes to go a ball behind the Melton defence saw Westcarr clear on goal and he tucked it past keeper Josh Barnes.

Melton then kept the pressure on the top four in the UCL Premier North with a fine win over Boston on Monday.

Melton’s first effort at goal saw them take the lead. Rhys Brailsford played a long ball to Henry Dunn who made a defence splitting pass for Tyreace Palmer to run on to and slot past Travis Portas.

But on the half hour Melton lost the ball in midfield and the ball was played across the six yard box for Liam Adams to slot past Bill Harrison.

Melton led in the 73rd minute when Tom Wakely crossed for Dunn to tap home, then in the eighth minute of stoppage time Wakely this time bore down on goal himself and finished well to seal the points.