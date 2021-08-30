Defeat at in-form Long Eaton for Melton Town, Holwell Sports back to winning way

Jordan Lever. Photo: Tim Williams

Melton Town were beaten 3-0 at in-form Long Eaton United on Saturday, writes Sam Ellis.

The hosts started the UCL Premier North with three wins from three, including the thrashing of Shepshed in the FA Cup the previous Saturday.

Tom Manship was forced to make changes to the side through injury and Covid.

The first 10 minutes were dominated by Melton, who created a number of chances including a floated Bucca cross, but Sam Muggleton's header didn’t trouble Wilson in goal.

United's first real attack saw Walker clipping a cross into the box which found Marshall at the back post, his volley was blocked on the line by Muggleton.

The hosts started to control the game and almost took the lead in the 20th minute.

Jamie Walker's corner nearly caught the keeper out but Harrison managed to punch it away from under the crossbar.

Melton got lucky on the half hour when Marshall appeared to be brought down in the box by Fray, but the ref waved away the penalty claims to the relief of the visitors.

The luck didn’t last long as the very next attack saw a looping ball over the top of the defence was allowed to bounce and Alex Marshall chipped the ball over Harrison to give United the lead.

United nearly doubled their advantage when Campbell got to the byline and clipped a cross to the back post where Marshall had a free header which needed the keeper to make a diving save.

Whatever plan was made by Manship at half time was undone within the first minute of the second half when Parker floated a diagonal cross into the box which was missed by the Town defenders and Jamie Walker chested the ball and half volleyed a shot which went in off the crossbar.

Long Eaton's long throws were causing Melton problems and it was one of these that bounced off thjree defenders before landing at Taylor's feet, his half volley blocked on the line by Harrison.

On the hour Munton played a ball through to Lever who fired a shot across the goal, missing the Long Eaton post by inches.

The final nail in the coffin came with 10 minutes to go when Melton got themselves into trouble in defence when the ball wasn’t cleared and Campbell stole the ball and played a one two with Jebbison before clipping the ball into Shaw, who touched in from four yards out.

This turned out to be a rude awakening for Town in their new league but Long Eaton are clearly going to be one the promotion challengers and proved why.

It wasn’t pretty to watch as United played a physical disruptive game. Melton can get back to winning ways with a visit to Leicester Nirvana today (Monday).

