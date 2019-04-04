Cup final abandoned as Wymeswold FC walk off over racist abuse claims

Leicestershire and Rutland FA are investigating allegations of racist abuse from the crowd which caused a county cup final to be abandoned on Wednesday evening.

Wymeswold FC Reserves walked off in unison after 78 minutes of the County FA’s Saturday Vase final against Cosby United, citing racist comments from a spectator aimed at striker Linford Harris.

In a post on Twitter, Harris said: “So sorry to witness and suffer such racism in this day and age, thanks everyone for the support.

“Appreciate everyone standing behind me. WE ARE ALL EQUAL. #SayNoToRacism.”

The County FA is asking for eyewitnesses of the incident to come forward before they rule on the result of the match.

In a statement shortly after the final whistle they said: “We urge anyone who heard or saw anything leading up to the abandonment submits a statement to discipline@leicestershirefa.com

“Match officials and stewards will be submitting statements too. The outcome of the match will be decided upon disciplinary proceedings.”

The incident comes hot on the heels of the targeted racist abuse of black England players by Montenegro fans at their latest international.

It led to debate over whether teams should walk off, or referees abandon matches, under those circumstances in future matches.

Other Leicestershire clubs were quick to express their support for the walk-off and the Wymeswold forward following the final.

Among them were Wymeswold’s North Leicestershire League rivals Asfordby FC Development.

Cosby, who were winning 1-0 at the time, and rebuffed allegations that the spectator accused was a follower of their club.

Their statement read: “Following last night’s abandonment, the club will support the FA in anyway possible. This club does not condone racism.

“Comments/abuse made to the club overnight that the individual is a Cosby supporter are wide of the mark.

“Good luck to @FCWymeswold for the rest of the season.”

Leicestershire Police said no reports were received about the allegations last night, but they have been in touch with the county FA and will make further enquiries if the matter is officially reported to them in the coming days.