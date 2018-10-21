Captains Close and Bottesford pupils take football spoils

Have your say

There was some close-fought competition as Asfordby Amateurs Girls and Ladies Inclusive FC hosted the Melton and Belvoir Schools Year 3 and 4 Football Tournament.

A total of 13 teams were involved in both the boys’ and girls’ competitions at Asfordby Acres.

Goal difference determined the girls’ competition with Asfordby Captains Close declared as winners by just three goals from second-placed Bottesford.

Both teams boasted miserly defences with both conceding no goals throughout.

Other schools competing in this section were Ab Kettleby, Somerby, The Grove and St Mary’s.

Bottesford were also to the fore in the boys’ tournament, with their A team claiming the win and pushing St Mary’s into the runners-up spot.

Other schools involved were St Francis, Old Dalby, Bottesford B, Swallowdale and Ab Kettleby.

The matches were refereed and scored by John Ferneley College students who are part of the Melton and Belvoir Sports Leadership Academy.