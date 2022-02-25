Can Holwell Sports extend their advantage over bottom three as they head to Gedling Miners Welfare?

Sports boss Neil Miller. Photo: Tim Williams

Holwell Sports will be looking to extend their advantage over the teams in the United Counties League Division One drop zone on Saturday.

Sports are nine points clear of the bottom three as they travel to Gedling Miners Welfare (KO 3pm).

Gedling, 13th in the table, ended a six-game winless run on Tuesday, succeeding 3-1 at West Bridgford.

Chris Shaw scored a stoppage-time leveller to earn Holwell a valuable point against Lutterworth Athletic on Tuesday night.

Jess Adcock’s goal looked to have secured three points for the visitors, only for Neil Miller’s side to pounce late at Welby Road.

The draw goes some way to helping Holwell put Saturday’s 7-1 defeat at Kimberley Miners Welfare behind them.

Scott Mooney scored the consolation at the weekend as Sacha Markelic and Luis Rose bagged braces for the hosts, Aaron Coyle, Bijan Pakrouz and Ben Sandhu also on the scoresheet

Everards Brewery Leicestershire Senior League Division One league leaders Asfordby will be keen to extend their lead at the top on Saturday when they return to action.

Following a blank weekend, they host sixth-placed Earl Shilton Albion (KO 2pm).

Asfordby are currently a point clear of second-place Kirby Muxloe Reserves, but have the advantage of three games in hand on their closest rivals.

Holwell Reserves are fourth in the table.