Cameron Gilchrist calls on Melton Town fans to be part of a 'big occasion' as club returns to Sports Village

Cameron Gilchrist. Photo: Tim Williams

Cameron Gilchrist is calling on the Melton Town fans to come out and be part of a 'big occasion'.

The club will play their first contest at the Sports Village since securing promotion to the UCL Premier North in the summer tonight as Newark are the visitors.

And as well as the chance to see their side at home for the first time this campaign, the Pork Pie Army will also be able to catch a glimpse of updates made to the club, including the new 3G pitch.

"Thanks for travelling long and far, I know the away games are further than they have been," Gilchrist said in a message to supporters.

"Thank you for following us. Come down, support. I think (this evening) will hopefully be a big occasion for the club, I know the boys are looking forward to it, to welcome the fans back."

Gilchrist and his teammates have trained twice on the new surface.

"It's really nice. The pitch is great but the volunteers, what the guys have done on and off the pitch, I think the whole ground's going up two or three levels.

"We're really thankful to the management team, the chairman and the club for putting it in place for us.

"The boys are really excited about getting back. We've not been there, obviously, for two seasons with Covid, it's been a bit hit and miss."

Town have issued details to supporters about tonight's contest on social media.

Tonight's contest kicks off at 7.45pm, with gates opening at 6.45pm.

Entry costs £7, £5 (concessions), £3 (children). Programmes cost £1 and payments can be made by cash or card.