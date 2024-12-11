Calver sent off as Melton Town lose at Deeping Rangers

Melton Town missed out on the chance to go back into the UCL Premier North play-off places with a disappointing 1-0 defeat at struggling Deeping Rangers on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 16th minute red card for Ryan Calver did not help matters for them as they drew a blank at Outgang Road to end the night in eighth place.

Rangers, smarting from a 3-0 loss at Belper United last weekend, had the best chances in the first half but the sides went in goalless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was then a lengthy hold-up before the game could restart after one of the assistant referees took ill and they had to wait for a replacement to come down.

Ryan Calver - red card at Deeping

The decisive moment came in the second half as Liam Hook sent in a free kick that Luke Hunnings met with a towering header that gave Melton keeper Bill Harrison no chance on 67 minutes.

A tense finish saw Deeping hold out as Melton searched for an equaliser.

This third defeat in four league outings leaves the Reds 12 points adrift now of table-topping Eastwood CFC, albeit with two games in hand still.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melton’s FA Vase Third Round game at Clay Cross was postponed last Saturday amid the atrocious weather from Storm Darragh and the sides will try again this Saturday with the scheduled league game with AFC Mansfield now postponed and needing a new date with cup games taking precedent.

The only other league game on Tuesday night saw Bourne Town move up into second place, eight points ahead of Melton, after a 1-0 home win over Boston Town.