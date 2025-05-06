Brooksby College football duo bound for United States

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two SMB College Group students are heading to the United States this autumn to begin their degree studies, after having secured offers for football scholarships.

Tom Nicholls and Will Coates, who both currently study Sports Science at the college’s Brooksby Campus, have big dreams for the future and are hoping to secure those all-important grades to confirm their place on their American University programmes.

Level 3 student Tom is heading to North Dakota to pursue a scholarship at the University of Jamestown, and Level 5 student Will will be choosing between offers at the University of Arkansas and South Eastern Community College, Iowa.

Tom said of his time at college and subsequent career plans: “I chose to study at Brooksby due to the opportunity to play full-time football whilst combining this with the ability to study a BTEC in Sports Science.

Tom Nicholls - chsing football dream in North Dakota.

“My favourite part of my college course so far has been the ability to combine full time sport with my education, in addition to having the opportunity to use on site-facilities like the gym and the 3G pitch. “For my next steps, I have decided to pursue a scholarship in the USA as it is a great opportunity to continue to play full-time football at a very good level.

“The thing that excites me most about this opportunity is the ability to continue to play high level football in a new environment with new teammates whilst also gaining a degree.

“In the future, I would like to pursue a career in football.

“However, my BTEC and degree that I will study in the USA will allow options such as physiotherapy or coaching, both of which I’d like to explore further.

“I would recommend Brooksby to future students as it has provided a great opportunity to play full time sport whilst gaining a BTEC in my chosen area of sports science, allowing me to develop both academically and in my sport.”

Will, who has received offers from two US colleges, added: “Like Tom, I chose to study at Brooksby because it allowed me to focus on my studies and sports in the same place, pushing me to improve in both areas.

“The best part of the course has been meeting new friends and good lecturers, in addition to having top class coaches.

“I decided to apply to study in the USA as it would be an amazing opportunity to experience life outside of the UK and to develop further in my studies and in football.

“I’m most looking forward to meeting new people and becoming the best footballer I can possibly be.

“In the future I’d love to work in football, taking a career path that explores sports psychology and/or sports coaching.

‘I would recommend Brooksby as it allows more face-to-face time with lecturers who have been in our shoes, who are passionate about football and have a wealth of knowledge about sports science.’”

SMB College Group offers a range of sports courses for students aged 16+.

It boasts an industry-expert teaching team, a fully equipped sports centre including a full-sized sports hall, sports science lab, a strength and conditioning gym, and lots of outdoor space, including an all-weather 3G pitch.