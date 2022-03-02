Big 10-0 win keeps Asfordby top of table

Brandon Hands.

Asfordby thrashed Earl Shilton Albion 10-0 on Saturday to remain top of the table.

The hosts proved far too strong for their opponents in Saturday’s Everards Brewery Leicestershire Senior League Division One clash at Asfordby Acres.

Brandon Hands and Dalton Taylor both scored hat-tricks as Asfordby ran riot.

Andy Melville added two to the tally with Charlie Richards and Bryce White also adding their names to the scoresheet.

The result means Asfordby remain a point clear of second-place Kirby Muxloe Reserves, but with three games in hand.

On Saturday Asfordby travel to 11th-place Barrow Town Reserves.

The contest kicks off at Riverside Park at 3pm.

Holwell Sports Reserves are fifth in the table following their 3-1 home defeat to Burbage Old Boys at the weekend.

Ross Cragg netted for the hosts with Andrei Graur (two) and Billy Kilbourn winning it for the visitors.

Holwell are away at Ingles Reserves, who sit eighth in the standings, on Saturday.