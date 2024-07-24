Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Melton Town roar back into UCL Premier North action on Saturday aiming to go one better than last season when they were beaten play-off semi-finalists.

Tom Manship's side kick off away at Belper United on Saturday, who finished 11th last term, before a first home game against Ashby Ivanhoe on Wednesday in a frantic start of five games in 18 days.

“The aim is to do as well as we can,” he said.

“Every year I have been at Melton we have said let's just keep improving, whether that's on or off the pitch, so if that means going one further to improve then that is what we will aim for.

Tom Manship - Melton boss ready for the big kick-off.

“Saturday will be a tough game – they beat us there at the same ground not long ago towards the end of last season, probably with a similar team.

“It is never easy against Belper and ours is a tough league for lots of different reasons.

“There are loads more games this year and I think we have five in the first 18 days, so the whole squad is going to be used and everyone will be needed to stand up and be counted.

“We have 19 players signed and we are happy with what we've got, so we will go forward into the season with those 19 players who we have built around during pre-season.

“Then we have Ashby at home, who are a good team – I have seen them a few times and I think they will be up there around and about it. So it will be a difficult first home test.”

Melton had to groundshare last season due to pitch issues but Manship is delighted to be back at Sign Right Park this season, where all five pre-season friendlies were staged.

“Just being back at home again has been fantastic. We had a lot of support there last night and it felt good to be back,” he said.

Melton faced some big guns in the friendly games, drawing two and losing three, but Manship said: “Results playing against top end Step 3 teams aspiring to get into the National League were irrelevant, it was all about performances.”

On Tuesday they lost 3-2 to a late goal against Stamford, having twice come from behind and Manship said: “It was a very exciting game at a high standard – they are a very good team.

“Every single pre-season game has been a real test for the lads which is why we arranged them.”

However, Friday night's friendly against Aylestone Park was cancelled

Manship said: “To be honest I should have done the same against Quorn, when we only had 11 fit outfield players due to injury, illness and holidays. You learn from these things and I should have called it off.

“We only had 10 fit outfield players to face Aylestone, so the right thing to do as a manager is to protect your players, so I had to call off the game. It was just a bad week and we didn't have the numbers.

“Last night we had a squad of 16 and in those other games we were able to compete properly as you can see from the results.”

Melton Town FC are hosting a huge reunion of players, referees, managers and coaches from the Melton and Rutland area, spanning over 60 years.