Beaver targets Badgers! Melton Town want to finish season strongly, says defender

Sam Beaver expects a good footballing test as Melton Town head to Eastwood CFC on Saturday.

The two United Counties League Premier Division North rivals have had differing seasons since moving into the division last summer.

But defender Beaver believes Eastwood’s 3G surface will allow the hosts and the Reds to play their passing games - even if he’s taking nothing for granted.

“No game’s the same in this league,” he said.

“Sometimes you’ll play a team and they’ll not be very good, sometimes you play them and it’s totally different.

“You can’t take any game the same, it’ll be a hard game.

“We both play on surfaces like this. We like to play football.”

Sam Beaver. Photo: Craig Harrison

The 14th-place Red Badgers drew 2-2 at Boston Town on Saturday to end a four-game losing streak, but they remain winless in their last seven.

After the weekend’s 2-1 win over Quorn, Beaver would love Melton, currently seventh, to complete the final five games with a winning streak.

“Maximum points,” he said when asked what he wants from the remainder of the campaign.

“If we win all our games we’ll finish higher than any of us probably thought we would. So I’m happy with that.”