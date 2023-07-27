Ashleigh is on top of the world

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 21: Ashleigh Plumptre of Nigeria controls the ball Deanne Rose of Canada during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Nigeria and Canada at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

​Plumtre switched her international allegiance from England to Nigeria last year, being able to represent the Super Falcons thanks to her Nigerian great grandfather on her father’s side.

Having played at youth level for England, Plumtre was given permission by FIFA to play for Nigeria and made her senior debut in 2022.

She was named in the Super Falcons squad for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and she started at left-back as Nigeria claimed a 0-0 draw in their opening match with Canada.

Former Asfordby Amateurs player Plumtre will now be hoping to keep her place as Nigeria play host nation Australia at a sold-out Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Nigeria's final group game is against the Republic Of Ireland in Brisbane on Monday, and the tournament is a great opportunity for Plumtre to put herself in the shop window as she looks for a new club.

The 25-year-old is currently without a team after leaving Leicester City following the expiration of her contract at King Power Stadium earlier this month.

Plumtre made 23 appearances in all competitions for City last season, having joined her hometown club in 2020 from USC Trojans oin American.

The Melton marvel was part of the team who lifted the Barclays Women's Championship title in 2021 and then played a key role in Lecuester's two maiden seasons in the women's top flight.

In all she made 79 appearances for the club.