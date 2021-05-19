Asfordby's minute's silence in memory of Callum and Jordan

Asfordby's U10 Cobras team and their opponents were among sides to observe a sombre minute's silence on Sunday in memory of first team player Callum Payne, 21, and and young football fan Jordan Banks, who both tragically lost their lives last week. Photo: Phil James

All Asfordby teams and their opponents observed a minute's silence for 21-year-old Asfordby player Callum Payne and young football fan Jordan Banks, who both tragically lost their lives last week.

Asfordby U15 Foxes kept up their run at the top of the Leicester & District Sunday Juniors Division C with an impressive 5-1 home win against Leicester Nirvana Juniors. With only a few games to go it could all go down to the game against second place Desford to determine the league winners.

Asfordby U14 Eagles travelled to Burbage Old Boys on Sunday and withstood a lot of early pressure.

An outstanding performance by the Asfordby keeper and a brilliant all round team game helped them grab the winning goal eight minutes before the end.

Asfordby U14 Falcons succumbed to a heavy defeat to league leaders Breaston on Saturday morning in a game they didn’t get a grip of early enough. Another brilliant goalkeeping performance wasn’t enough to stop the defeat.