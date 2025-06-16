Asfordby Vipers Under 14s celebrate their cup success

There was a glorious end to the season for the Asfordby Vipers Under 14s as they romped to victory in the prestigious Chairman’s Cup final.

The team defeated Houghton Rangers – from the league above – in the final at Beaumont Park, Leicester, by 5-1.

Victory was sealed with two goals each from from Rory Hallam and Lewis Tyler and a James Spence strike.

The rest of the Vipers squad: Quinn (captain), Berry, Lingatharan, C Cole, A Cole, Cursham, Franklin, Elliman, Clark, Williams, Saunders, Scratchard, Carter, Townsend.