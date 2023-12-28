Asfordby win big local derby at Holwell Sports
Asfordby won 2-0 at Holwell Sports in the big UCL Division One local derby on Boxing Day.
A fantastic team performance was capped off with two great headers from Andy Melville and Fin Thomas to take the points while Jordan Smith was named man of the match with two great assists for the goals and a brilliant overall performance.
Melton Town's Premier North game at Heanor Town on Saturday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
They now host a visit from Ashby Ivanhoe on Saturday.
Asfordby host Selston in Division One while Holwell head for Lutterworth Athletic.