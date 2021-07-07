Asfordby referee John Brooks promoted to Premier League

John Brooks. Photo: Getty Images

John Brooks will be tasked with keeping some of football’s biggest names in line next season - after becoming a Premier League referee.

Brooks is one of four new officials promoted to Select Group 1, the panel of the country’s top professional referees and assistants.

The Asfordby man in black, has been a Select Group 2 referee since 2018, after first picking up the whistle in 2004 as a 14-year-old.

Brooks has been an EFL referee but also has top flight experience as a Premier League assistant referee.

Jarred Gillett, Michael Salisbury and Tony Harrington will join him as a Premier League referee next season, increasing the number of refs to 22.

They will join a select group that also includes the likes of Martin Atkinson, Stuart Attwell, Mike Dean, Kevin Friend and Michael Oliver.

As well as officiating, Brooks and his three fellow promotees will be trained as video assistant referees to operate VAR.

“We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Jarred, Michael, Tony, John and Wade into Select Group 1 for the 2021-22 season,” Professional Game Match Officials Ltd managing director Mike Riley said.

“Their promotions are testament to their dedication and commitment on and off the pitch and the quality of their performances in Select Group 2.

“We very much look forward to supporting them with their continued development going forward and we are sure that they will all make a positive contribution on and off the pitch to the Select Group next season.”

As well as promotion to the Premier League, Brooks’ career highlights include three matches at the world famous Wembley Stadium.

He was assistant referee to Mark Clattenburg in the 2016 FA Cup final, which saw Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in extra time and also assisted Lee Mason in the 2013-14 Championship Play-off Final where Queen’s Park Rangers beat Derby County 1-0.