Asfordby Amateurs Ladies Development hosted bottom-of-the-league Epworth Forest at Holwell on Sunday.

The visitors started well and played like a team not befitting their previous results.

For ten minutes it was end to end until Alexis Culley crossed into the box, where Jordan Reek was on hand to find the net.

This is Epworth’s debut season in the league but for the next 20 minutes they showed some great skills to give Asfordby some problems, until once again the dynamic duo struck as Culley Alexis got up the wing and crossed the ball into the centre where Reek was waiting just outside the box to double her goal tally.

Action from Asfordby's win on Sunday.

Six minutes later Reek returned the favour by putting the ball through the centre of the defence for Culley to run onto and put the home team three up.

Three minutes later Culley picked up a cross from Alice Hartopp to give the keeper no chance from six yards out.

Epworth were reeling from this flurry of goals when three minutes later Molly Johnson burst through the centre, only to be pushed over in the box. Asfordby’s captain and keeper, Tara Brookes, took the responsibility to step up and put the ball neatly into the corner, past the diving keeper.

With a minute to go before the break, Asfordby mounted another attack and Abi Backshall took a shot from the edge of the box only to see it bounce of the crossbar but Hartopp was on hand four yards out, to chest the ball home.

Although the second half started with the visitors six behind, they showed great resilience and twice within ten minutes Ilihis Figg-Davis got round Asfordby’s defence and with only the keeper to beat, both times put the ball past the post.

Five minutes later the home team won a corner which Culley floated into the box and once again Reek converted.

Epworth still pushed hard and once again broke through the defence, only for keeper Brookes to concede a penalty by falling but catching the player on the way down.

Haley Lunn took the penalty, hitting a great low shot into the corner which had the keeper beat but the post came to Brookes’ aid to let her keep a clean sheet.

Ten minutes before the final whistle Reek passed to Ame Moore-Elphick who scored and just before the final whistle Stacy Walker scored her first goal for the team with a 20 yard shot.

The final score of 9–0 does not do Epworth justice as they made it an exciting game by never giving up, and they thoroughly deserve the applause they received.

*The U18s were away to Saffron Dynamos and gained a good 4-2 win to put them up into third position in the league.

The U14s travelled to Kibworth Town and thanks to goals from Kyla Bowbrick and Evie Moulson managed to achieve a 2-2 draw.

The U13s had a League Cup tie at Longfield, hosting Cosby United. Three minutes after the kick off Cassady Charnock put Asfordby in front and a goal from Alisha Smart and two from Kiera Ison enabled the home team to go into the break 4-0 up. Although Cosby managed to get one back in the second half it was Asfordby that progressed to the next round.

The U12s also were in action in the League Cup for their age group when they took on Kibworth at Longfield. Two goals from Sofia Leggett and another from Grace Moger gave Asfordby the 3-1 victory and progression into the next round.

