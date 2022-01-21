Asfordby looking to maintain top spot with Friar Lane and Epworth test

Asfordby and Holwell Sports Reserves are impressing at the top of the table.

Asfordby will be looking to cement top spot in the Everards Brewery Leicestershire Senior League Division One this weekend.

Asfordby regained top spot with a 3-2 home win over Ingles Reserves on Saturday.

Andy Melville, Charlie Richards and Lewis Sharpe were the matchwinners as they cancelled out finishes from Luke Green and Ryan Hardy.

Asfordby now lead Kirby Muxloe by a point with two games in hand ahead of Saturday’s arrival of Friar Lane and Epworth Reserves (KO 2pm).

Holwell Reserves moved up to third after their 2-0 win at Barrow Town Reserves, Thomas Bendle and Brooke Isherwood on target.