Asfordby look to edge closer to title after 9-0 victory

League leaders Asfordby entertain Birstall United Reserves on Saturday, aiming to take a step closer to the Everards Brewery Leicestershire Senior League Division One title.

Action gets underway at 3pm.

On Saturday Asfordby thrashed visitors Barlestone St Giles 9-0 on Saturday to sit five points clear of second-place Kirby Muxloe Reserves with two games in hand.

Brandon Hands, Andy Melville and Dolton Taylor each netted braces while Luke Howitt, Bryce White and Danny Pownall also got on the scoresheet.