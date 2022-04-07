Asfordby look to build on 11-0 win and close in on title

Pictured are Asfordby Cobras who faced Glenfield United in the final of the under 11s county cup final on Sunday. Coaches Leon Elford and Wayne Pymm are also pictured.

Asfordby took a step closer to their quest of winning the Everards Brewery Leicestershire Senior League Division One title.

It has been another great week for the club after they went goal crazy against Loughborough on Saturday, before challengers Kirby Muxloe Reserves dropped points in midweek.

Asfordby - who now have a five-point lead at the summit and the luxury of two games in hand - travel to fifth-place Burbage Old Boys on Saturday (KO 3pm) as Muxloe host fourth-place Dunton and Broughton.

Charlie Richards scored five times as they hammered Loughborough 11-0 at the weekend.

Brandon Hands added a hat-trick to the tally, with Andy Melville adding a brace and Bryce White also getting in on the act.