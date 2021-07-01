Asfordby Lightning collect league trophy

Asfordby celebrate.

Asfordby U11 Lightning we’re celebrating last weekend as they picked up their trophy for winning their Foxes League Group.

They were very close to making it a league and cup double just losing out in the final to a late goal.

"Despite the season’s stoppages the lads have made fantastic progress winning all of their league games bar one draw," said coach Paul Keller.

"Manager Iain Lowe, myself and coach Lee Pratt are very proud of what the boys have accomplished."

Asfordby’s senior team were delighted to find out that they had been moved up to Division One of the Everards Brewery Senior League following their impressive points per game ratio from the last two seasons.

The division change sets up Asfordby to compete in the same league as Holwell Reserves which will make it more interesting for the local area.